Two Former Wetumpka football stars will face each other this weekend in Montgomery.
JD Martin, a running back for Jackson State University, and Colton Adams, a linebacker for Alabama State, will face each other on Saturday, Oct. 2 as Alabama State plays hosts to Jackson State at 2 p.m.
The game will be a SWAC conference matchup and will serve as Alabama State’s homecoming game. The matchup will be televised on ESPN3 and will be on ESPNU at 9:30 p.m as a re-recording.
Martin, who helped lead Wetumpka to a AHSAA Class 6A state championship appearance in 2017, has been a prominent part of the Jackson State offense under head coach Deion Sanders.
This season, Martin is third on the team with 74 rushing yards and one touchdown on 20 carries. He is averaging 3.7 yards per carry and his longest run is nine yards.
He has also been effective in the passing game as he has recorded six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. He is seventh on the team in receptions.
Martin has helped lead Jackson State to a 4-0 record this season. The Tigers are 1-0 in conference play and they have been blowing out their opponents.
Jackson State has outscored its four opponents 190-37 and only one game has been closer than 42 points.
Adams, who recorded over 250 tackles and 30 TFL during his junior and senior years at Wetumpka, has served a massive role for the Alabama State defense and currently leads the team in tackles.
Adams has a team-high 41 tackles this year, 10 more than the next closest defensive player. He has 19 solo tackles and 22 assists, while also tallying 3.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup.
With Adams leading the team, the Hornets have held three opponents to 13 points or less. Only one team has cored over 24 points on them this year, and that was Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins.
The star linebacker has helped lead Alabama State to a 3-2 record this season with a 1-1 record in SWAC play. The Hornets have wins over Howard University, Miles, and conference opponent Texas Southern.
They’ve lost to Prairie View A&M and UCLA.