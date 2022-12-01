Former Wetumpka running back Kavosiey Smoke is in the market for a new college football team.
Smoke, who has spent his last five seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Thursday. As a graduate transfer, he will have one more year of eligibility wherever he ends up.
Smoke finishes his career in Lexington with 291 carries for 1,583 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He is 20th all-time in Kentucky history for rushing yards.
He averaged 5.4 yards per carry in his career, which ranks Top 10 in school history.
Smoke earned four starts to begin the year while teammate Chris Rodriguez was suspended, and he rushed 51 times for 263 yards and a touchdown during that stretch. That included 80 yards against Florida, 66 yards against Youngstown State, and 85 yards against Northern Illinois.
For the last eight games of the season, Smoke earned only seven carries for 14 yards.
Smoke was a standout at Wetumpka high school. He was a three-star prospect and ranked as the No. 17 prospect in the state of Alabama in 2018 despite not earning an offer from Auburn, which he held out hope for.
Smoke was one of Wetumpka’s driving forces in the Indians’ state championship run in 2017. During his senior season, he rushed fro 1,508 yards and 28 touchdowns.