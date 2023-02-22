Four Edgewood Academy athletes signed National Letters of Intent to play at the next level on Wednesday.
Football player Austin Champion signed with Huntingdon College, softball player Anna Guillot signed with Chattahoochee Valley Community College, and Elena Adams (Cottey College) and Karlee Mainor (Lees-McRae College) both signed to play college volleyball.
The four athletes, spread across the three sports at Edgewood, have combined for 11 state championships during their high school careers.
Mainor has won a volleyball state championship every single season she has played at the varsity level, and she hopes to bring that success to North Carolina this upcoming school year. Lees-McRae is located in Banner Elk, NC.
After her first visit, Mainor quickly fell in love with Lees-McRae. She had always wanted to live in the mountains, and found a camp after searching for schools in the area. Since then, everything has just fallen into place for her “perfect” fit.
Mainor was dominant all season for Edgewood as the Wildcats won their fourth-consecutive state championship. She had 242 kills, 45 blocks, and 76 service aces.
“This really feels unreal,” Mainor said. “It’s almost like it really is a dream come true. I’ve wanted to play college volleyball since I was five so it’s a super unrealistic feeling and very rewarding. Hopefully, I can bring being a good teammate and bring encouragement to the team while I better my skills in college.”
Going even further away is teammate Adams, who signed her NLI with Cottey College. Cottey is a private women’s college in Nevada, Missouri. It is around a 10-hour drive from home to school for her.
That doesn’t bother Adams too much as she always wanted to attend college out of state, and Cottey head coach Marla Kannady Foreman won her over after flying her family out for a visit and welcoming them with open arms.
Adams is also excited about the position she will be playing in college. After playing at the front of the net in the middle due to her height in high school, she is being recruited as a right side hitter.
“It’s really exciting,” Adams said. “Being a senior, everything is so uncertain and now I’ve showed everyone that I can do it. It’s a proud moment for yourself. It was such a friendly environment and the campus was so pretty. I really loved everything about it. I’m super excited to get up there.”
Champion will be the closest to home, as he is signing with Huntingdon College out of Montgomery. The star quarterback has shined for Edgewood the last two seasons as he earned All-State and All-County awards en route to leading Edgewood Academy to the AISA Class AA semifinals this past season.
He has passed for over 4,000 yards and 45 touchdowns in his Edgewood career. He has also shined on the baseball and basketball teams, where he just recently led the Edgewood boys basketball team to the state championship.
While staying close to home, feeling “at home” was the biggest deciding point for Champion to sign with Huntingdon. After visiting and feeling like it was the right place for him, it was an easy decision.
“It means everything to sign at the next level and it’s everything I’ve worked for in my career,” Champion said. “This has been a dream of mine for a long time and I’m excited to make it all come true today. I’m hoping to get better everyday at practice and we’ll see what happens at the next level.”
Guillot won’t be too far from home as she signed with Chattahoochee Valley CC in Phenix City.
The Edgewood softball star has played third base while part of the Lady Wildcats program, and she has shined at the hot corner. As a junior last season, Guillot ended with a .390 batting average and a .427 on base percentage.
Out of her 40 hits on the season, 17 of them were extra base hits while she drove in over 40 RBIs to lead the team. In the field, she racked up a .830 fielding percentage at third.
Before she transferred to Edgewood, she didn’t know if she would ever play college softball. She was falling out of love with the sport, but she transferred from Stanhope Elmore and instantly got into a better mindset and got more comfortable.
After having a stellar season, she earned a try-out at CVCC and shined and earned her offer. She picked them because of how much she felt at home, like she was playing at Edgewood still.
“CVCC was so welcoming and I loved that about them,” Guillot said. “Most of the places I went, nobody talked much. But they were very welcoming. Even if I don’t play as much on the field, I think I can still be a leader for them off the field. I’ve become a better player here and if someone at college doesn’t know something that I do, I can help them even if I’m not starting or on the field.”