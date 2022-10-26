There was no stopping Edgewood Academy’s quest for a fourth consecutive volleyball championship on Wednesday afternoon.
Edgewood Academy swept Lowndes Academy, 3-0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-18) in straight sets to claim the AISA Class AA volleyball state championship at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery.
The Lady Wildcats, which has now won four consecutive state titles, cruised from start to finish and wrapped up a dominant state tournament. Edgewood beat both Pickens and Macon East in the quarterfinals and semifinals on Tuesday.
“We played without nerves,” Edgewood coach David DeLozier said. “Yesterday, we were clearly nervous and especially in the final four match. Today, we played Edgewood volleyball. We were a different team and got back to our brand of volleyball and it showed. The biggest thing for us was playing without nerves.”
In the Final Four match against Macon East on Tuesday, Edgewood dropped its first set of the match before winning three straight to claim the win.
The Lady Wildcats found itself up, 10-5, in the first set on Wednesday against Lowndes, but Lowndes went on a 6-1 run to tie the set up at 11.
DeLozier called a timeout, and his team came out of the timeout with a different energy.
The Lady Wildcats scored five straight points to separate themselves, then went on to win the first set, 25-14. They outscored Lowndes, 14-3, after the timeout.
“I just told them to find our rhythm,” DeLozier said of the timeout. Sometimes given the atmosphere with how loud it is and the size of the arena, those are factors we have to take into consideration. When you aren’t used to playing in front of a big crowd like this, you have to take a minute to find your rhythm. That’s what we did.”
Senior Karlee Manior was a massive part of the championship win on Wednesday. In the slow start, Mainor was the main contributor for the Lady Wildcats. She recorded two kills and a block for half the team’s first six points, then went on to play stellar the rest of the day.
She had four kills and two blocks in the first set, then she added three more kills and a service ace in the second set.
In the third and final set, she added two more kills and two more aces.
“Karlee played a great all-around game and it really showed with her being able to put it all together in her final game,” DeLozier said. “I’m really proud of her for what she was able to demonstrate in her last game. IT hasn’t always been easy for her with an injury and position change, but she rose to the occasion tonight.”
Following the 25-14 win in set one, Edgewood continued to cruise. The Lady Wildcats took a 2-0 lead in a dominant 25-12 set two win. Alabama commit and star Lindsey Brown shined in the second set with five kills and an ace.
After that, it was just cruise control as they jumped out to an 18-12 lead in the third set, and that was quickly pushed to 24-16. Lowndes was able to starve off the defeat by winning two straight points, but Edgewood was too much as senior Elena Adams knocked down the championship-winning point.