There is a wide variety of expectations surrounding the two basketball programs at Edgewood but Wildcat coach Darryl Free is keeping both teams focused on the start of the season before worrying about making a postseason run.
Free is entering his third season as the boys coach and is also taking on the responsibility as the girls coach for the first time.
The boys team is coming off of a state championship in AISA-AA but the Wildcats graduated some key pieces from that team and they know it’s not going to be easy to repeat. The football season ended Friday for Edgewood and the entire team was prepared to have one more week of football but instead, the Wildcats will open their season on the court Thursday night at Morgan.
“That’s a unique challenge,” Free said. “They want to be playing at Troy and they may be holding on that all week but what better way to move on than knowing you have a basketball game to play? You have to get focused quickly and we have a lot of work to do to get there.”
Edgewood hit the court for its first practice Monday night and it did not wait long to have a conversation about the pressure of playing as defending state champions. The Wildcats know all the other teams will be gunning for them but Free wanted to make it clear last year’s championship has nothing to do with this year’s team.
“We definitely talked about that,” Free said. “This year’s team has done nothing that last year’s team did. Those accomplishments are in the past and now you’ll be targeted by everyone. That’s something we have to embrace.”
The Wildcats do have several players returning, including state tournament MVP Robert Stewart. Stewart finished second on the team in scoring last season, averaging 11.6 points to go along with 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
“Robert is our leader,” Free said. “We are going to expect more from him this year but he is more than capable of doing what we need him to do. We just want him to be a leader and let the game come to him. I’m excited to see him play this year.”
Austin Patrick will return to start alongside Stewart in the backcourt as the point guard. Kaleb Varner is expected to take up one of the starting spots on the wing but there are some questions around the post after losing leading scorer Jackson Welch.
The Wildcats have plenty of guys who can fill in the starting lineup and Free said they are going to have to take on bigger roles this season. Kam Burleson and Carson Peevy are expected to round out the starting lineup but Drew Hansen, Joseph Benton and Caleb Justiss should play big roles off the bench.
“We’re fortunate with a lot of post players so we have capable bodies there,” Free said. “I have challenged some of those guys who have not had very large roles to push themselves in the gym and evolve as a basketball player because we’re going to need them.”
Edgewood’s girls team does not have the luxury of returning players with varsity experience but that has not stopped Free from getting excited about the new season. The Wildcats started their third week of practice and Free said they have already taken big strides with a lot of new faces.
“They know how to play the game but it’s just about teaching them my system,” Free said. “There are some challenges with not having a lot of varsity experience but the good thing is you get to mold the team into what you want them to be. I still have high expectations for them.”
Forward Macy Adams is the only player returning but the Wildcats have recruited some of their multi-sport athletes to return to basketball.
Madison White has varsity experience and is expected to be a starter but she has taken some time off from basketball the last couple years. Haylee Brown is also expected to be a starter, joining White in the backcourt.
“We haven’t talked one time about expectations,” Free said. “It’s about building a program and teaching them about what it takes to win in basketball. We have some really good athletes so we are just trying to teach them the game and a new system.”
Adams will be among the players competing for a starting job in the post along with Ana Davis, Grayson Laney and Stanhope Elmore transfer Harleigh Anderson.
Eighth-grader Lindsey Brown will take on the duties as the starting point guard. While early mistakes are to be expected for a young player, Free is still very high on what Brown can contribute.
“This is her first year on varsity so she will have a learning curve and we are aware of that,” Free said. “But I have high expectations for her and her ability to run the show. We’re kind of throwing her into the fire but I’m excited to see her grow as a basketball player.”