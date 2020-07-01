After spending the last three years as the Edgewood athletic director, Darryl Free will be moving on to W.S. Neal to lead the boys basketball program and take on offensive coordinator duties for the football team, according to a press release. Free coached football, boys and girls basketball and softball during his time at Edgewood.
“Though we will miss coach Free greatly, he is to be commended for leaving our programs in
excellent condition,” Edgewood headmaster Jay Adams said in the release.
Free led the Wildcats back to competitiveness on the football field for the first time since the program’s streak of state championships ended. After going through two winless seasons, Free took over and led Edgewood to 17 wins in two years including two appearances in the AISA-AA semifinals.
During his time with the boys basketball team, the Wildcats made the jump from a seven-win team to a state champion, winning the AISA-AA title in 2019. Free coached both the boys and girls teams in 2020, with each making an appearance in the Elite Eight.
Other athletics thrived in the three years Free served as athletics director. Edgewood’s volleyball team won two state titles in three seasons and the girls track team won one state championship.
The softball program won back to back titles in 2018 and 2019 before Free took over the program in 2020. The team did not get a chance to compete in a postseason but it still rose to No. 2 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s AISA rankings.
“I love this school, the kids, the parents and the people I had the pleasure of working with every day,” Free said in a release. “We just felt like God is opening a door for us and we have decided to take a leap of faith much like we did when we came to Edgewood. I have complete confidence in coach Adams and the EA school board that the success of Edgewood Academy is only just beginning. After all, a successful program is not one person but a group of people who buy into a common goal.”
Adams said the coaching staff of all programs has met to ensure summer workouts and conditioning will continue moving forward under new leadership. The release also said the administration is immediately beginning the search process and the timeline will be accelerated with the start of the school year just six weeks away.