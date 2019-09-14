On a sweaty September night in Eclectic, the Elmore County Panthers kept shooting themselves in the foot, and the Talladega Tigers kept making them pay.
The Panthers fumbled the ball five times in a 44-20 loss to Talladega. The loss dropped Elmore County to 0-3 (0-1) on the year, in the basement of Class 4A Region 4, as Talladega improved to 2-1 (2-0).
Elmore County coach Jordan Cantrell said his Panthers have “been able to secure the football all year,” and that “it hasn’t been a problem.”
“But tonight it was a big problem, and you’re not going to beat a good football team doing that,” he said.
Talladega coach Shannon Felder said he was a bit disappointed with the Tiger defense in the first half, as they struggled to stop a stable of Panther runners charging out of a an antique formation.
“Playing against a wing-T type team, that presents a different type of challenge, because in today’s time, you don’t see as much of that,” Felder said. “To stop it, you need a little more time to prep for it than we actually had.”
Talladega outgained the Panthers 360 yards to 338. Elmore County outrushed Talladega but averaged half as much per carry and with less scoring success.
Keshawn Benson led all rushers with 117 yards on 16 carries with one touchdown. Brown added 82 yards on 16 carries. Tigers quarterback Nigel Scales rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns on six carries.
The Tigers got their scoring started early, behind the steady passing and elusive running of junior quarterback Jadis Lee. Just a couple minutes in, Lee connected with junior Michael McGregor on a 31-yard strike. Eighth-grader Jackson Burel made the point after kick on a 6 of 7 night.
Felder said he was pleased to get so much work for Burel, which included a 22-yard field goal kick in the fourth quarter. That experience, Felder said, is likely to be crucial as the season progresses.
The Panther offense responded well on their first possession behind steady running of Lapatrick Brown, Keshawn Benson and Nathan Jones. But then Brown got his pocket picked near the red zone. The Elmore County defense responded to the adversity, forcing the Tigers to punt. But on the ensuing drive, McGregor ripped the ball away from senior Ethan Geer.
That set up another Tiger touchdown as Scales scampered 20 yards to the end zone. Another fumble struck on the kickoff, and Jadis Lee took it for another touchdown. In a matter of minutes, the Panthers were down three scores.
Elmore County got on the board in their next possession, as Benson finished off the punishing run-heavy drive assembled by himself, Brown, Geer and junior Cole Boothe. Zachary Jones kicked the extra point.
As the second quarter opened, the Panther defense achieved a goal-line stand, stifling the Tigers at the 2-yard line. But a fumbled handoff in the end zone put the loose ball at Talladega’s feet, and Quontavius McKenzie grabbed it for another touchdown.
As the half wound down, SEHS quarterback Dylan Weaver got the Panthers into scoring position with a 47-yard completion to freshman Garrett Allen. But he couldn’t link up with his receivers on multiple shots at the end zone, and the quarter ended with Elmore County trailing 28-7.
The ball-security problems arose again just two downs into the second half, as a strong Benson run ended with the ball on the turf. Lee and junior John Ellis made the Panthers pay with an 18-yard touchdown completion. Two series later, senior lineman Keith Ballard forced a turnover in Elmore County’s favor, which was recovered by junior Kameron Ledbetter at the Tigers’ 5-yard line.
Brown ran in the five-yard touchdown.
Following Burel’s 22-yard field goal, new quarterback Brody Ward perked up the Panther crowd with a 24-yard touchdown completion to a diving Allen.
But Scales shredded the Elmore County defense again on Talladega’s next possession, closing the scoring with a zigzaging 35-yard touchdown run.
Cantrell said it definitely wasn’t the type of game he wanted to see, three games in and in the heart of the region battle. But “we’ve got some kids that will fight.”
“The world, in the face of adversity, folds up,” he said. “But we’re not going to be like the world. Were going to be like Panthers. We’re going to rise up.”