The Indians are looking to bounce back after a tough opening week loss.
Wetumpka went on the road last week and dropped its first football game of the season, 40-19, to Benjamin Russell. The Indians (0-1) now turn their heads toward another talented team in Class 7A Baker.
The Hornets (1-0) are making the trip up from Mobile to the Wetumpka Sports Complex on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
“That game served as valuable experience for a lot of young guys on our team who were starting for the first time against a postseason football team,” head coach Bear Woods said of the Ben Russell loss. “It was a good gauge of where we need to be. That is the type of game we need early on and we have another opportunity this week for guys to gain experience against a really good team.”
Wetumpka’s defense was tested by the likes of Ben Russell quarterback Gabe Benton and receiver Malcolm Simmons, who is committed to Auburn.
This week against Baker, Wetumpka could be tested even more.
Baker quarterback Josh Flowers is a four-star recruit who is committed to play in the SEC at Mississippi State. His number one receiver, Bryce Cain, is a three-star who is committed to play at Auburn.
Kevin Beckham, the Hornets’ No. 2 receiver, is also a three star yet uncommitted currently.
All three are ranked in the Top 80 players in the state of Alabama, and they all showed why last week. Flowers, a dual-threat quarterback like Wetumpka’s Nate Rogers, had 254 passing yards and three touchdowns while adding 66 rushing yards and two more touchdowns.
Cain recorded 133 receiving yards and caught all three of Flowers’ touchdowns, while Beckham had eight catches for 112 yards.
“It’s almost like copy and paste from last Friday to this Friday in many ways,” Woods said. “They have a high level quarterback and receiving corps, and their running back is really good too. We’re thankful that we had Ben Russell Week 1 because it helped us prepare for this game.”
Baker’s offense is not only talented, but coming into Wetumpka with revenge on the team’s mind. Last season, Baker led this game 21-0 at halftime before Wetumpka came back and won the game as time expired on a 49-yard field goal.
In that game, Flowers rushed for two touchdowns and had the chance to put the game away in the third quarter but fumbled the ball on the 1-yard line. A Wetumpka defender picked up the ball and ran it back 99 yards for a touchdown, and the momentum was all Indians after that play.
After Jamarion Thrasher tied the game up, Nate Rogers used his legs to get the Indians into field goal range and helped the Indians get the win.
A lot of key players from both teams return this year, and Woods knows as a former player that the loss still burns for those Baker players driving up this season.
“That’s on the forefront of their trip,” Woods said. “They’re coming all the way up from Mobile to play a team that they lost to in the fashion they did last year. That was a really, really good football team. A large part of their team is the same guys from last year, so I think those Baker kids are really looking forward to this one.”
A positive for Wetumpka is that the Indians get this game at home. Twelve games into Woods’ coaching career, the Indians have only played five games at the Wetumpka Sports Complex.
In those games, Wetumpka is 4-1 and in all four wins, Wetumpka won by at least three touchdowns.
“It’s going to be really nice,” Woods said of the home opener. “We had such a great time in our jamboree with the kids in front of their families. We have such great community support and I’m excited to get this senior class to get out in front of the community and represent our program this year.”