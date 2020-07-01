Editor’s Note: This is the third in a series looking at the top games on the docket for each area football team.
After depth became an issue for the Elmore County football team during the 2019 season, a jump in classification is not what the Panthers wanted to see. However, the team is welcoming the challenge and fortunately for Elmore County, some of its other region opponents will be going through that transition at the same time.
Rivalries against Dadeville and Tallassee will certainly be circled on the schedule but a pair of matchups against familiar foes in Class 5A Region 6 may turn out to be the most crucial in the Panthers’ hunt for the postseason.
Week 1 versus Holtville Bulldogs
The Panthers have not forgotten holding a halftime lead at Holtville last season when, like many games in 2019, the Panthers did not have the legs to stay in the game once the fourth quarter hit. The loss was Elmore County’s first defeat in the rivalry series since 2010, ending a stretch of eight straight victories in the annual matchup, and now the Panthers are looking to start up another streak.
Elmore County hopes its home-field advantage will get it back on top of its county rival and history is on its side. Since 1963, Holtville has defeated the Panthers only twice in Eclectic.
The Panthers lead the all-time series, winning 42 of the 71 meetings. This year’s matchup will mark the 15th straight season the two teams have met.
Week 8 versus Beauregard Hornets
Although these two teams have not faced off against each other in nearly a decade, there is still some familiarity because of the proximity of the schools. They have been in the same region before, evenly splitting 12 previous matchups. The last meeting came in 2011 and was a one-point win for Beauregard.
The two teams combined for just three wins last season and both finished last in their respective regions.
Although both schools hope to be fighting for a playoff spot in Week 8, a loss in this game may prove to be detrimental in the region standings. With just two teams from Region 6 missing the postseason, the winning team from this matchup will likely only be one more region victory away from making a return to the playoffs.
Week 9 versus Talladega Tigers
Elmore County hopes to have more depth this season and those extra players could become crucial late in the season. That depth may be more important against some of the bigger schools and despite Talladega also making the move to 5A for the first time this season, the Panthers are very aware of what the Tigers are capable of.
The two schools have met in each of the last two seasons with Talladega comfortably winning both matchups. The Tigers averaged 45 points per game against Elmore County and went on to make a postseason appearance in both seasons.
While the Panthers may have wanted to get away from the Tigers after those two games, they may be welcoming one of the smaller 5A teams by Week 9. One of the three teams making that jump in Region 6 this season will be in the postseason and the Panthers are hoping a win in this game can secure that spot for themselves.