Editor’s Note: This is the fourth in a series of six articles looking at the top games on the docket for each area football team.
Stanhope Elmore has been so close to securing the Class 6A Region 3 title over the last two seasons but that honor continues to elude the Mustangs as the program has gone 15 years without a region championship, its longest drought since its inaugural season in 1965. With a new look region for the 2020 season, including missing out on a matchup with Opelika that has cost Stanhope Elmore its region the last two seasons, the Mustangs are hoping for some better luck.
The region play will not begin until the third game of the season and while there will be some focus on the region games to make the postseason, the Mustangs will certainly not be overlooking one of the early matchups.
Week 1 vs.
Prattville Lions
Since the turn of the century, Stanhope Elmore has won only two games in this series and the last two have been especially painful. The 2018 game ended on a last-second field goal and the 2019 game was the largest margin of defeat since coach Brian Bradford took over in 2017.
Last year’s defeat helped turn the season around but ever since that Week 1 defeat last year, the Mustangs have been counting down the days to give their rivals a more competitive game.
Prattville leads the all-time series, 29-11-1, and has won seven straight meetings on the field with the 2016 victory forfeited for using an ineligible player. Including that game, Stanhope Elmore has come away with three wins in the last five games at Foshee-Henderson Stadium where the two teams will meet again Aug. 28.
Week 8 at
Helena Huskies
Helena had a very similar season as the Mustangs did last year, having a promising regular season only to see a disappointing early exit in the playoffs. Both teams still finished with nine wins and the Huskies even came away with the school’s first region title.
These two teams have never met on the football field before but their first matchup is expected to have a major impact on the region standings. With both teams coming off of strong seasons and the matchup occurring so late in the year, the victorious team could take a major step to claiming a region title in 2020.
Week 9 vs.
Wetumpka Indians
For two straight seasons, Stanhope Elmore controlled its own destiny entering the final game of region and for two straight seasons, the Mustangs came up empty. It will be a different name on the schedule this year but it likely is not going to get any easier for the Mustangs if they get the chance to clinch a title in Week 9.
Wetumpka has this game circled as it is looking for revenge after losing this matchup in each of the last two seasons and while bragging rights are still important to Stanhope Elmore, it is hoping this game will signify more than just another rivalry win.
The Mustangs extended their lead in the all-time series to 31-20 with one-possession victories in 2018 and 2019. Another win this season would mark the program’s first three-game winning streak against Wetumpka since 2005.