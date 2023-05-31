When Raney Jones began playing soccer with girls, she realized it was much different than she was used to.
Jones, a senior for Elmore County, began playing soccer in the first grade on an all boys team. She played on the boys team until she was in the seventh grade when she started playing varsity soccer for the Panthers.
She was used to a more physical style of play, with a lot of pushing and shoving, and she used that to her advantage when playing with high school girls. The Panthers’ star senior, a six-year starter, capped off her high school career this month with a stellar year.
Jones scored a county-high 30 goals and added 15 assists as she helped lead Elmore County to a 10-3 overall record and the first area championship in program history. For her offensive efforts, Jones is the 2023 Elmore County Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
“From first to sixth grade, I played soccer with nothing but boys and that’s honestly where I learned to play the game,” Jones said. “Those boys treated me like a boy. They didn’t care that I was a girl. I got pushed around so I just kind of built my aggression and my play style to that. That translated well over to playing with girls.”
Jones doesn’t hide the fact she plays physically. She describes herself as the most physical player on Elmore County’s team, and Pather coach Leslie Hines said when she took over the program two years ago, she was warned about it.
But she doesn’t use her physicality in a senseless way. She uses it to her advantage and gets in the other team’s head. After playing physically, opposing teams would get frustrated and make a mistake.
That’s when Jones would strike. Following a mistake, she’d simply dribble around the defender and get into the box. And once she got in the box with an open shot, it was an almost guaranteed goal every time.
“I definitely think once teams realized how physical I was, they’d get frustrated and that led to mistakes,” Jones said. “That would make one defender stab when they shouldn’t, and I’d get the best of them. I dribbled around and out-ran a lot of people for my goals.”
Jones had an impressive senior season, but it could’ve been even better had Elmore County not been in control in most of its games.
Seven of the Panthers’ 10 wins came by three or more goals, and once the lead was established and game was out of reach, Hines sent in her bench players. That usually led to Jones on the sideline, chirping in Hines’ ear to try and get back on the field and keep playing.
But instead of getting back on the field, Jones coached up the younger players and taught them what to do in specific situations to better themselves as players.
“Her competitive drive is really what separates her from other players,” Hines said. “She can and would play all 80 minutes if I allowed her to. Her 30 goals this season could’ve easily been 40, but I subbed her out when we were up big. Trust me, she would be in my ear every game trying to get back in or just coaching and encouraging other girls.”
Jones’ Elmore County career was a long one. She started for the Panthers since she was in junior high, and she remembers her seventh grade season when the team didn’t win a single game.
So when her senior year came around, she knew she had to make her season worthwhile. She treated every game like it could have been her last, and she went out and left everything on the field every game.
“We’re going to miss her and she has left some big shoes to fill,” Hines said. “There may never be another Raney Jones on that field in a Lady Panther uniform. She’s been the backbone of the program for years and is just a dominant player.”