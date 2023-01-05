Khloe Harris had the hot hand on Thursday night, and that hand sent the Wetumpka Lady Indians past rival Stanhope Elmore in the first round of the Elmore County Basketball Tournament.
Harris scored 21 points and hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 20 seconds left in the game as Wetumpka beat Stanhope Elmore, 46-43, at the Tallassee High School gym. Her game-winning shot was one of five 3-pointers she made in the matchup.
Wetumpka now advances to face Elmore County in the semifinals of the tournament on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
"I'm so proud of her," Wetumpka coach Harriet Winchester said of Harris. "She was shooting before the game so that's working for her. She pulled me to the side and told me she wanted to get some shots up. When we got out of school, her and Zariah shot over 250 shots. That was preparation right there."
Harris was knocking down 3-pointers all night. Her fourth of the game came with seven minutes left and put Wetumpka up, 37-30. Following a basket by Fannin that put the Lady Indians up by nine points with six minutes left, Wetumpka looked to be in cruise control.
That ended up not being the case as Stanhope Elmore went on a 13-2 run over the course of the next five minutes to take its final lead of the game. Jada McLeod hit a put-back layup with 45 seconds left and gave Stanhope a 43-41 lead.
But Wetumpka dribbled back down the court and found Harris wide open once again. She hit her 3-pointer with 20 seconds left in the game to go up, 44-43, and the Indians added another basket as the game clock hit zero seconds.
"It means a lot to be able to withstand that comeback attempt," Winchester said. "We've been preaching that as coaches. The ballgame is not over when you get a lead. You have to continue to execute. Everybody goes on runs, but eventually you have to get a stop and a score. That's what they did."
Wetumpka will now face Elmore County in the semifinals. The Lady Indians are currently 2-0 against Elmore County this season.