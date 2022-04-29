The Stanhope Elmore boys soccer team saw its successful season come to a close on Friday night.
Helena beat Stanhope Elmore, 4-1, in the first round of the AHSAA Class 6A playoffs. The Huskies scored four unanswered goals, including three in the second half, to defeat the Mustangs.
Stanhope Elmore's season comes to an end at 10-9-2 overall. The Mustangs won the AHSAA Class 6A, Area 5 championship this year with a 4-0 record, going 2-0 against both Wetumpka and Benjamin Russell.
Stanhope senior Arly Medina-Ramirez scored the lone goal for the Mustangs, and gave them the lead midway though the first half.
Helena was able to tie the game shortly after and took a 1-1 tie into the half. The Huskies took control quickly in the second half and scored two goals in 10 minutes to take a 3-1.