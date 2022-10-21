The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week is Edgewood Academy athlete Gabe Lemaster.
LeMaster won in a close race with Tallassee’s Dontae Leonard and Holtville’s Keiland Baker.
During Week 9, LeMaster did it all for Edgewood, helping his team to a 20-0 victory over Hooper.
On offense, LeMaster snagged two balls for over 100 yards and two scores. His offensive production single handedly won the game and gave his team its second straight victory. On the ground, LeMaster carried the ball 15 times for 72 yards.
Defensively, LeMaster was a ballhawk, snagging three total interceptions. He could have potentially had a fourth, and even a fifth, but three was more than enough to see his team through on homecoming night.
Edgewood took care of things again this week, with a Thursday night victory over Lakeside 31-12. LeMaster had a pick-six in the contest.
Edgewood has now won three straight, good for its longest streak of the year, and is over .500 for the first time all season.