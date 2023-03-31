The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Holtville softball player Abbi Snider.
In the closest race in the history of the poll, Snider earned the fan vote win by only two total votes. Snider was voted for 508 total times, two more than Wetumpka’s Ella Watson. Elmore County’s McKenzie Owens was right behind them with 444 votes.
Each athlete earned over 30% of the votes. Snider earned 34.8% while Watson earned 34.7%.
Snider had a stellar week where she helped the Bulldogs go 4-1 in five games across the Gulf Coast Classic Tournament over Spring Break.
The Holtville third baseman recorded a team-high 11 hits, tied with teammate Bailea Boone during the same stretch, while she had one double, four RBIs, and scored four runs. She scored a run in every game that Holtville played.