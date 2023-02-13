The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Stanhope Elmore bowler Alyssa Ward.
Ward earned 454 of the 857 total votes cast this past week, which is over half the votes. She beat out Holtville’s Holly Smith (258 votes) and Edgewood Academy’s Lindsey Brown (145 votes).
Ward, Stanhope Elmore’s southpaw bowler, had one of the most impressive outings at the AHSAA Class 6A state championships. She bowled the highest total score of all bowlers in the event, male or female, with a score of 692 pins.
In her three games, she got better and better as she bowler 212, 234, then 246. Even more impressive was her skill closing out the team’s baker games.
Between her three regular games and her 10 baker matches, she bowled an impressive 39 strikes and 13 spares to lead Stanhope Elmore to a third place finish in the state championships.