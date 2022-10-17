Austin Champion

[Dalton Middleton/The Herald] Edgewood quarterback Austin Champion attempts a pass in the Wildcats’ loss to Autauga Academy.

The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Edgewood Academy quarterback Austin Champion.

Champion won in a landslide, beating out Tallassee’s Josh Griffin and Holtville’s Keiland Baker.

During Week 8, Champion played a stellar football game for the second week in a row as he led Edgewood Academy to its biggest win of the season. In the 35-34 region win over Macon East, Champion finished 14 of 24 passing for 272 yards and one touchdown. He also added 23 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He scored the game-winning 16-yard touchdown run with 30 seconds left in the game.

On Friday, Champion was at it again, leading Edgewood Academy to a 20-7 victory over Hooper.

Champion and his team have now won two in a row for the first time all season, and are a win away from going over the .500 mark on the year.

Next up for the Wildcats is a Thursday night game against Lakeside on the road.