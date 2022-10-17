The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Edgewood Academy quarterback Austin Champion.
Champion won in a landslide, beating out Tallassee’s Josh Griffin and Holtville’s Keiland Baker.
During Week 8, Champion played a stellar football game for the second week in a row as he led Edgewood Academy to its biggest win of the season. In the 35-34 region win over Macon East, Champion finished 14 of 24 passing for 272 yards and one touchdown. He also added 23 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He scored the game-winning 16-yard touchdown run with 30 seconds left in the game.
On Friday, Champion was at it again, leading Edgewood Academy to a 20-7 victory over Hooper.
Champion and his team have now won two in a row for the first time all season, and are a win away from going over the .500 mark on the year.
Next up for the Wildcats is a Thursday night game against Lakeside on the road.