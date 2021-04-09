This week’s Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week is Stanhope Elmore baseball junior Caleb Rohrbach.
Rohrbach collected 446 out of 1,074 total votes cast on the Wetumpka Herald website, edging out Wetumpka track and fielder jumper Jalen Johnson’s total of 410.
The catcher slammed a two-run home run against Benjamin Russell April 1, which Stanhope head coach DK Shuman said was the furthest he’s ever seen a ball hit at Furlow Field, where Stanhope plays.
In total Rohrbach went 4-for-7 with eight RBIs in three games for the Mustangs, all of which were wins. Two of those victories were in area play.
“I’m really proud of the way Rohrbach has stepped up for the team,” Shuman said. “He has worked really hard on the field, in the weight room, and in the classroom since the day I met him. I’m glad he is getting to see the reward of success for his hard work. We’re all really glad he’s a part of our team.”