Edgewood baseball pitcher Connor Bailey has won the Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week this week.
Bailey collected 696 of the 1,203 votes cast over three days on The Wetumpka Herald’s website, with Tallassee softball’s Belle Haynes collecting 499 votes and Elmore County baseball’s Sean Darnell picking up 408.
The Wildcats captured four wins last week, securing an area championship after the third victory. Bailey sat out the fourth game with the team’s postseason aspirations secure, but made his mark in the first three with a 7-for-9 finish at the plate that included eight RBIs, four runs scored, three doubles and four stolen bases.
In Edgewood’s game against Hooper Academy April 8, the win that locked down the team’s area title, Bailey pitched the last two innings to close out the Colts in a 9-7 final.
“Connor is the workhorse of our pitchers this year,” Edgewood head coach Justin Jones said. “He has been in big situations when we needed outs and he provided it. As a coach it is nice to feel that comfortable with a kid to put him in tough situations and know he will get the job done.”