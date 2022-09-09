The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Stanhope Elmore defensive back Dashaun Caffee.
Caffee, who is one of the top defensive players across the county, earned 788 of the 1,595 total votes cast. He has earned the most votes of any Player of the Week nominee all season. He earned just under half of the total votes while Elmore County receiver Jabari Murphy earned 554 votes and Wetumpka quarterback Nate Rogers earned 253 votes.
Caffee had a stellar game on Friday, Sept. 2 as he helped lead the Mustangs over Russell County in an extremely important region game. Caffee intercepted two passes in the first half of the game and helped Stanhope grab an early lead and never looked back.
With the early lead, Stanhope Elmore went on to win, 35-21, for its first win of the season. His interceptions set the tone for the game as Russell County did not find any success through the air.
As well as defending passes, Caffee stepped up and made five tackles in the matchup as well. He stopped receivers from getting to the end zone and helped contain Russell County’s Drew Pickett from breaking off multiple big runs.
Stanhope Elmore did not play in Week 4, as they had their bye week. The Mustangs now turn their attention back to region play as they travel to Montgomery Carver on Friday, Sept. 16.
Carver is currently undefeated at 2-0 with a 1-0 record in region play. The Wolverines play Russell County on Sept. 9.