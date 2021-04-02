This week’s Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week is Wetumpka baseball junior Dawson Fuller.
Fuller collected 1,242 out of 2,562 total votes cast on the Wetumpka Herald website, narrowly beating Wetumpka softball pitcher Mya Holt’s total of 1,162.
Fuller made noise at the plate last week for the Indians, going 6-for-13 with three RBIs, three runs scored and a triple. The most critical of those hits came on a walk-off single against Pike Road Saturday, which secured a 4-3 victory. He also threw five shutout innings against Charles Henderson in a 7-4 win for Wetumpka.
“He definitely throws strikes. He gives us a chance to win every time he goes out,” Wetumpka head coach Michael Dismukes said. “That’s all you can ask for in a starting pitcher. Then at the plate, everything he barrels up, it finds a hole and he’s really been hitting it well for us.”