The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Stanhope Elmore basketball player Dillon Barnes.
Barnes earned 731 out of the 1,500 total votes. He beat out Edgewood Academy’s Madison Martin (192 votes) and Wetumpka’s Juliana Eldridge (577 votes).
Last week, Barnes exploded on the court for 37-points in his team’s overtime loss to Wetumpka. His scoring total was good for the highest total in the game, outscoring the next closest hooper by 18 points.
His final scoring total was over half of his team’s total scoring output, and was a huge catalyst for helping the Mustangs try to claw out of an 18-point deficit.
Next up for the Mustangs (11-11, 2-4 area) is a Friday date with Elmore County, before hosting Holtville on Jan. 30.