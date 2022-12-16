The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the week is Wetumpka basketball player D’Marcus Peake.
Peake, one of the top scorers for Wetumpka this season, earned 232 of the 452 total votes, which resulted in over half of the total votes. Behind him, Edgewood Academy’s Lindsey Brown earned 123 votes while fellow Wetumpka athlete earned 97 votes.
Peake is the first Wetumpka basketball player to earn the honor this season. He had a stellar week last week as he helped lead Wetumpka to a 2-1 record across three games.
In those three games, two wins against Calhoun and Elmore County and a loss to Chilton County, Peake averaged 19 points per game.
He scored 19 points against Calhoun, 18 points against Chilton County, and then wrapped his week off with a 20-point game against Elmore County.
Peake and the Indians are currently off to a great start to the season with a 7-2 overall record. They face off with Marbury at home tonight.