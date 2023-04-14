The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Wetumpka softball player Ella Watson.
Watson, a junior pitcher and outfielder for the No. 1-ranked Class 6A Wetumpka Lady Indians, earned nearly half of the total votes this week. She finished with 741 of the 1,636 total votes cast. Holtville baseball’s Markus Broderick earned 661 votes while Stanhope Elmore softball’s Shakeria Washington was voted for 234 times.
Watson had a stellar week both hitting and pitching, but the junior was lights out in the circle. The Indians went 3-1 on the week and she pitched in three of the four games. She made two appearances in relief and started one game.
During her 13 innings in the circle, she allowed only two total hits and no earned runs while she struck out eight batters. At the plate, she recorded three hits and drove in three runs.