The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Elmore County football player Jabari Murphy.
Murphy, a three-star receiver for the Panthers, received more votes than the other two nominees combined. Murphy finished with 432 total votes, while Wetumpka quarterback Nate Rogers earned 224 votes and Edgewood Academy middle hitter Madison Martin received 199 votes.
The star receiver started his senior campaign off with a big game against Marbury last weekend. Murphy had 7 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and then also had two carries for 55 yards and one touchdown. He scored on ⅓ of his touches to start the season after leading the county with 10 touchdown catches last year.
He scored three of Elmore County’s eight touchdowns in the rout of Marbury. Murphy and Elmore County now turn their sights to Autaugaville.