The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the week is Stanhope Elmore wide receiver Jackson Thomas.
Thomas, a senior and Troy football commit, earned 366 of the 700 total votes. As he earned over half the total votes, Elmore County receiver Jabari Murphy earned 176 votes while Wetumpka cross country runner Gavan Baxley earned 158 votes.
Thomas is the second Stanhope Elmore football player to win this season and it is his first honor of the year.
The star wideout had a stellar game last Friday as he capped off his Stanhope Elmore career. In a 21-7 win over Minor, Jackson scored all three of the Mustangs’ touchdowns. He caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Colton Walls, then scored his other two touchdowns via the run as he lined up in the Wildcat formation.
Stanhope, which didn’t make the playoffs this year, finished the season with a 4-6 overall record and Thomas was a huge part in the team’s success this season.
He scored multiple touchdowns in seemingly every game this year, and capped the season with one of his best performances yet.