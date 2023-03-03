The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Wetumpka soccer player Jerry Ingram.
In a very close race, Ingram earned 861 of the 1,763 votes cast this week, which nearly half the total votes. He beat out Edgewood Academy softball player Lily Stubbs (736 votes) and Elmore County softball player Hailey O’Brien (166 votes).
Ingram, the Indians’ goalkeeper, has been an integral part of Wetumpka’s hot start to the season. He is allowing only one goal per game as the Indians are 7-1 this season and 1-0 in area play.
This past week, his skills were on full display as he earned a clean sheet in a shutout of Beauregard, then allowed only one goal in an area game against rival Stanhope Elmore. In the win over Stanhope, Ingram and company ended the night in penalty kicks.
Ingram blocked three of the five penalty kicks attempted against him to secure the win in overtime.