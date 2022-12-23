The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the week is Holtville basketball player Julie Nekolna.
Nekolna, a foreign-exchange student at Holtville his season, earned 438 of the 782 total votes. There were only two nominees this week, and she beat Stanhope Elmore wrestler Connor Russo (344 votes) to claim her first Player of the Week honor.
Nekolna is the first Holtville basketball player to be named Player of the Week this season. She had a stellar week last week as she turned in two impressive performances on the hardwood.
She had arguably the best week of any player in the state of Alabama as she turned in two triple-double performances in wins for the Bulldogs. She recorded her first one with 23 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 blocks in a win against Thorsby.
Two games later, she did it again in an in-county win. In a blowout win over Stanhope Elmore, Nekolna recorded 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 blocks.
The Holtville star senior has been a huge addition for the Bulldogs this year. Holtville has already claimed the single-season school record for wins in a season (13) and currently has a 13-2 record going into Christmas.
Nekolna is averaging 20.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.1 blocks, and 2.5 steals per game this year.