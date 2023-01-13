The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the week is Holtville basketball player Julie Nekolna.
Nekolna, a foreign-exchange student at Holtville his season, earned 315 of the 463 total votes. She bet out Wetumpka’s Nate Rogers (100 votes) and Wetumpka’s Zariah Fannin (48 votes).
Nekolna has now won back-to-back Player of the Week honors, the first athlete to do so all season long. She had a stellar first week back from the Christmas holidays and shined in the Elmore County Basketball Tournament.
In two games last week, Nekolna averaged 30.5 points per game and helped lead Holtville to its first county championship in school history. In a win over Tallassee in the semifinals, she recorded 36 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals. She single-handedly outscored Tallassee’s team in the game.
In the championship game against Wetumpka, she finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 6 blocks in the win. She was held to only five points in the entire first half, all on free throws, then scored 20 in the second half to lead the comeback attempt.
In the third quarter, she scored 11-straight points to tie the game.
Nekolna has been a massive piece of Holtville’s success this season. The Bulldogs are now 18-3, and that is largely in part to Nekolna’s 21.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.