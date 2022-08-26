The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Wetumpka linebacker Justin Crumbaugh.
Crumbaugh was the only defensive player on the list, and he earned 336 of the 835 total votes cast. Elmore County's Payton Stephenson had 286 votes while Holtville's Shawn Brackett was voted for 213 times.
Crumbaugh shined in the Indians’ opening game last Friday night. Crumbaugh led all Wetumpka players with a career-high 16 tackles, one fumble recover and one interception returned for a touchdown.
He helped lead the Wetumpka defense to the Week One win by allowing zero points from the Jeff Davis offense. His pick-six in the final minute of the game clinched the win for the home Indians.
“He knows how to play the game and to be successful at linebacker, you have to want to get to the football,” Wetumpka coach Bear Woods said of Crumbaugh. “He wants to get to the football and you see that when he plays. He leads by example and that’s what separates him.”
Crumbaugh and the Indians (1-0) travel to Mobile to face Baker tonight in Week 2.