The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Wetumpka softball player Lily Davenport.
In a very close race, Davenport earned 365 of the 846 total votes cast this past week. She beat out Stanhope Elmore softball player Khloe Jones (251 votes) and Elmore County baseball player Brandon White (230).
Davenport, Wetumpka’s sophomore slugger, had a stellar opening-weekend for the Lady Indians. She showed off her ability to both hit for power and hit for average as she knocked around 11 hits in the first seven games of the season.
Wetumpka went 7-0 and claimed the championship in the Prattville opening tournament. In those seven games, she went 11-for-17 at the plate, good for a .647 batting average. She also tallied five extra base hits, four home runs and one double. She drove in nine runs to help pace the offense.
Davenport’s hot-streak continued on Thursday night as she hit her fifth home run of the season against rival Stanhope Elmore. She is now tied for the team lead in home runs. She also drove in four runs in the win.