The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Elmore County soccer player Logan Pack.
Pack, one of the Panthers starting forwards, outraced the other two nominations in an overall low-vote affair. He finished with 158 total votes, nearly 100 more than the other two nominees combined. Stanhope Elmore’s Savannah Wyatt earned 54 total votes while Tallassee’s Brooke Royster had eight votes.
Pack helped his Elmore County soccer team reach new heights this season as the Panthers not only won a playoff game for the first time in school history, but they won two and punched their ticket to the AHSAA Class 5A Final Four.
He was a big reason for that as he scored four of the team’s five goals in the first two rounds of the playoffs. He scored a hat trick against Marbury before scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Sylacauga in the second round.