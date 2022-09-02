The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Wetumpka kicker Logan Weighall.
Weighall, one of the top kickers across the state, earned 636 of the 1,229 total votes cast. He earned over half the votes while Elmore County volleyball star Abbi Williams earned 531 votes and Tallassee quarterback Tyler Ellis earned only 62 votes.
Weighall had a fantastic game against Baker as he kicked the game-winning 49-yard field goal with 1:49 left in the game to lead Wetumpka past Baker. He was 3-for-3 on his point after attempts as the Indians scored 24 unanswered points in the second half to stay undefeated.
He helped lead the Wetumpka defense to the Week One win by allowing zero points from the Jeff Davis offense. His pick-six in the final minute of the game clinched the win for the home Indians.
Weighall’s field goal was a career-high for the kicker, and following the make, he was able to send the kickoff into the end zone for a touchback and allowed Wetumpka’s defense to seal the win in the closing minutes.
“That was the easiest call of the night,” head coach Bear Woods said of the field goal. “There wasn’t a single kid on the sideline who was doubting that he would make that kick. That was the easiest call of the night and to see our team absolutely trust him to hit it, we are headed in the right direction.”
Weighall and the Indians (2-0) look to stay undefeated tonight as they travel to Pike Road for a AHSAA Class 6A, Region 2 matchup.