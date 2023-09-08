The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Elmore County football player Luke Reinert.
Reinert, one of the Panthers’ star defensive linemen, received over nearly quadruple the amount of total votes from the other two nominees combined. Reinert ended the week with 417 total votes for him, while Stanhope Elmore’s Arthur McQueen received 82 votes and Edgewood Academy’s Lindsey Brown received 37 votes.
Reinert was a big part of Elmore County’s record-breaking performance against Autaugaville last week. While helping the Panthers to a 62-0 win, Reinert recorded six tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.
Overall, Elmore County held Autaugaville to minus-119 rushing yards and forced eight fumbles in the game. Elmore County is currently 3-0 and 1-0 in region play.