The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Wetumpka wide receiver Malik Owens.
Owens, a junior for the Indians football team, earned 439 of the 1,015 total votes cast. He beat fellow Wetumpka student and volleyball player, Julie Boshell, by only 25 votes in one of the closest races this season.
Boshell earned 414 total votes while Edgewood Academy athlete Gabe LeMaster earned 162 votes after his stellar game last week.
Owens had one of the best games of any Wetumpka offensive player this season. The junior wideout secured six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown in Wetumpka’s win over Park Crossing last week.
Owens was making catch after catch to move the chains in the game, but his biggest catch came just after halftime. While scrambling in the pocket, quarterback Nate Rogers found Owens wide open down the left sideline.
Owens made the catch and raced 50 yards for the touchdown to put the Indians up by two possessions.
His catch helped the Indians earn their first region win of the season as Wetumpka moved to 3-1 on the season and 1-1 in region play. The Indians now set their sights to Russell County tonight for another region matchup.