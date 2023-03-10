The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Wetumpka softball player Mari Beth Parette.
In the closest race of the season, Parette earned 383 of the 1,019 total votes cast this week. She edged out Tallassee’s Brooke Royster (366 votes) by only 17 votes. Stanhope Elmore’s Brodie Cockrell earned 270 votes.
Parette shined on the softball diamond for Wetumpka this past week. In eight games, the third baseman recorded eight hits while helping Wetumpka go 8-0 in the process. The Indians, which are now 23-0, claimed their third tournament win of the young season.
She was a big part of the tournament win as she hit three home runs and drove in seven RBIs.
Through 23 games, Parette is hitting .352 this year with four home runs, three doubles, and 18 RBIs.