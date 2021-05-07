The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week is Wetumpka track and field thrower Morgan Causey.
Causey was the Elmore County area’s only athlete to win a state title at last weekend’s Alabama state track and field championship meet, taking home the crown in Class 6A girls javelin with a throw of 121-01.
She made the finals for the event by a single inch with a throw of 99-10 in the semis, which came on her last attempt. The gold-medal-winning throw came on her last attempt in finals as well.
Causey collected 368 of 609 votes cast in this week’s poll, beating out Edgewood Academy baseball pitcher Walker Hall’s total of 238.
“You couldn’t have asked for a better start for our state championship weekend,” Wetumpka track and field head coach Warren Brown said after Causey took the crown. “She’s the first one up, she comes back with a gold medal, putting the pressure on the rest of her teammates. You gotta love it. We love it, we’re proud of it.”