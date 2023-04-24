The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Wetumpka soccer player Morgan Sims.
Sims, a forward for the Indians girls soccer team, earned over half of the total votes cast this week. She finished with 656 of the 1,174 total votes cast. Stanhope Elmore’s Evan Duncan earned 301 total votes while Elmore County’s Payton Stephenson earned 217 votes.
Sims had a stellar week on the pitch as she helped the Wetumpka soccer team earn its second-consecutive area championship with a win over Stanhope Elmore. In the 7-0 win, Sims scored three goals for a hat trick and added an assist. Her assist came on the team’s second goal of the game before she scored three of the final five goals to put the game away.