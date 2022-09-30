The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Wetumpka quarterback Nate Rogers.
Rogers earned 348 of the 585 total votes cast. He beat out Elmore County wide receiver Garrett Allen, who had 193 total votes. Edgewood Academy’s Gabe LeMaster earned 44 total votes this week.
Rogers, like he has done over and over again this season, shined in the Indians’ homecoming win over Greenville. In the 42-21 win last week, Rogers accumulated three touchdowns and over 100 yards both through the air and on the ground.
He completed 7 of his 16 pass attempts for 150 passing yards and a touchdown, and he rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns to complete his game.
His performance helped the Indians move to 5-1, and now the Indians have already matched their win total from a year ago. Wetumpka returns to area play tonight against rival Stanhope Elmore.
While leading the team to a 5-1 record, Rogers has also helped his team score an average of nearly 34 points per game this season. The team is averaging 36.3 points per game in region play and is second in scoring in the region.