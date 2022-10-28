The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the week is Wetumpka quarterback Nate Rogers.
Rogers, earned 219 total votes, which was more than 100 votes than second-place finished Payton Stephenson of Elmore County.
Edgewood Academy’s Austin Champion, which won two weeks ago, finished third with 37 total votes.
Rogers, which has now won the award twice this season, had one of the best games of his still young career last Friday as the do-it-all quarterback rolled region rival Sidney Lanier basically by himself.
The junior rushed for over 200 yards and four touchdowns against the Poets, and he added a passing touchdown to complete his five-touchdown performance.
Not only that, but his play helped lead the Indians past the Poets, 34-16, and clinched the No. 3 seed in the playoffs for Wetumpka.
The Indians (7-2) play their regular season finale tonight against Central of Clay County. Clay County has won five consecutive games this year while Wetumpka has won five of its last six.