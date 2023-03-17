The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Elmore County baseball player Payton Hall.
Hall ran away with the voting this week, earning nearly 80% of the total votes cast. He earned 421 of the 550 votes. He beat out Edgewood Academy’s Lindsey Brown (103 votes) and Stanhope Elmore’s Evan Duncan (26 votes).
Hall was able to shine both on the mound and at the plate for the Panthers (8-4). The senior first baseman and pitcher tallied five hits and four RBIs in five games, while his most impressive performance of the week came in a pitching performance against Montgomery Academy.
In the complete game win, Hall struck out 15 Montgomery Academy batters as he allowed only one hit in his best game of his senior season.
In five games pitched this season, Hall has a 2-0 record with a team-best 2.45 earned run average. He has struck out 38 batters and allowed only 17 hits.
At the plate, he is hitting .387 with 12 hits and 10 RBIs.