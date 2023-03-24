20230228 Holtville Stanhope 11.jpg

[Dalton Middleton/The Herald] Holtville’s Sam Silas hits against Stanhope Elmore on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Holtville baseball player Sam Silas.

In a smaller vote this week, Silas edged out a close race by earning just over 50% of the total votes cast. He earned 212 total votes and beat out Stanhope Elmore’s Colton Walls (183 votes) and Tallassee’s Brooke Royster (19).

Silas, a Jacksonville State signee and starting shortstop for the Bulldogs, had a stellar week at the plate to lead Holtville.

In four games, he went 5-for-10 at the plate while driving in seven total runs and scoring five runs out of the leadoff spot. In a 10-4 win over Park Crossing, he hit his first home run of the season with a late-inning grand slam that put the game out of reach.