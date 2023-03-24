The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Holtville baseball player Sam Silas.
In a smaller vote this week, Silas edged out a close race by earning just over 50% of the total votes cast. He earned 212 total votes and beat out Stanhope Elmore’s Colton Walls (183 votes) and Tallassee’s Brooke Royster (19).
Silas, a Jacksonville State signee and starting shortstop for the Bulldogs, had a stellar week at the plate to lead Holtville.
In four games, he went 5-for-10 at the plate while driving in seven total runs and scoring five runs out of the leadoff spot. In a 10-4 win over Park Crossing, he hit his first home run of the season with a late-inning grand slam that put the game out of reach.