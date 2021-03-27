The votes are in, and the winner of the Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week is Holtville baseball sophomore Tanner Potts.
Potts collected 443 out of 781 total votes cast across The Wetumpka Herald and Tallassee Tribune websites.
Potts was a key contributor to five Holtville victories last week, pitching six innings and giving up one unearned run with 10 strikeouts in his lone outing on the mound with a 6-for-13, five-RBI, three-double performance across the week at the plate. On the baserunning side he stole three bases and scored five runs.
“He brings consistency on the mound,” Holtville coach Scott Tubbs said. “He’s probably our most consistent hitter. He brings a sense of leadership to the team. He leads the right way, does things the right way, focuses on the little things.”