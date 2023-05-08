The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Holtville baseball player Tanner Potts.
Potts, Holtville’s starting third baseman and Game 2 pitcher, earned nearly two thirds of the total votes cast this week. He finished with 436 votes, while Wetumpka soccer player Angel Martinez had 290 votes and Tallassee’s Kayden Slay had only six votes.
With Holtville’s back against the wall in Round 2 of the AHSAA Class 5A playoffs, Potts came through at the plate and on the mound. Potts threw a complete game and allowed only four runs while striking out four as Holtville beat Elmore County, 12-4, in Game 2 to even the series at 1-1. At the plate, Potts had four doubles and four RBIs on the weekend.