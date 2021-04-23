Holtville baseball’s Todd Wilson is this week’s Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
This week’s fan poll featured more votes cast than any prior, with Wilson taking the largest share at 1,476. Wetumpka softball shortstop Ashlynn Campbell followed close behind with 1,178, while Tallassee softball’s Lexi Love gathered 610 for a 3,264-vote total.
Wilson was the driving force behind two victories that secured an area title last week for the Bulldogs. Both games were against Marbury and must-wins for Holtville if it wanted a regular season area crown.
In game one, Wilson pitched a complete game, allowing one run and striking out eight batters. With the game tied 1-1 and two outs in the seventh inning, Wilson singled home the go-ahead and eventual winning run in a 2-1 final.
In game two, Wilson put together a 2-for-3, four-RBI performance at the plate, culminating in a walk-off three-run double to cap an 11-1 run-rule victory for the Bulldogs.
“Todd is probably the ultimate teammate,” Holtville head coach Scott Tubbs said after the second victory. “He’s always encouraging his buddies. He competes every day. He struggled early in the year at the plate, but the last few weeks he’s been finding a lot of barrels and swinging real well.”