Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins on Tuesday and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the print and web sections of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Nate Rogers, football
School: Wetumpka
Last week: Rogers and his team handled their business against Sidney Lanier last Friday, rolling to a 34-16 victory. While the Wetumpka starting defense held Lanier to zero points, Rogers and his offense put on a show. The quarterback rushed for over 200 yards and four scores against the Poets, giving the Indians its highest scoring output in four weeks. With the win, the Indians finished third in their region, and drew an away playoff game against Saraland.
Payton Stephenson, football
School: Elmore County
Last week: While Stephenson may have just committed to play baseball at Montevallo last week, he sure looked more like a football star against Holtville. The quarterback threw for over 200 yards and two scores against Holtville, while also adding 71 yards and the ground and five scores. Elmore County’s 63 points on Friday were good for the team’s best all season. Stephenson’s scoring total alone, 42 points, is good for the team’s third highest scoring output all season. The victory gave Elmore County fourth place in its region, earning the Panthers a playoff date at Demopolis.
Austin Champion, football
School: Edgewood Academy
Last week: Edgewood seems to be peaking at the right time, and it is due in large part by excellent quarterback play. Much like Stephenson, Champion exploded on Thursday with 159 yards passing and three touchdowns, adding a team-high 67 yards on the ground and a score. Champion did miss four of his extra point attempts, but still managed to outscore Lakeside on his own through just the first quarter. The win gives Edgewood second place in its region, and a home playoff game against Banks Academy.
Who should be this week's Player of the Week?