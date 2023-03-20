Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.


This week’s nominees are:
Colton Walls, baseball
School: Stanhope Elmore
Last week: The Stanhope Elmore baseball team only played one game last week, but Walls was dominant enough in his one outing to place himself on the list. In a 8-3 win against Holtville, Walls pitched 6.2 innings and struck out seven batters while allowing only one earned run. At the plate, he went 2-for-2 with a double and home run and drove in two runs.
Sam Silas, baseball
School: Holtville
Last week: Silas, a Jacksonville State signee, had a big week at the plate to lead the Bulldogs to a 2-2 overall record. He went 5-for-10 for a .500 batting average while also driving in seven runs and scoring five times from the leadoff spot. His best game came in a 10-4 win over Park Crossing where he hit a grand slam late in the game to secure the win.
Brooke Royster, softball
School: Tallassee
Last week: The Tigers’ ace was dominant in the circle once again last week. Royster pitched in both games that Tallassee played in and earned the win in both. In an area matchup against Valley, she pitched a complete game in three innings and allowed only one hit while striking out three. In a seven inning complete against Beauregard, she allowed no runs on four hits with three strikeouts.