Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins early in the week and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the print and web sections of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Brandon White, baseball
School: Elmore County
Last week: Brandon White put together a stellar opening game for the Panthers in Eclectic. Opening the season against Reeltown, White went 4-for-4 at the plate with a home run, two doubles, and four RBIs. He hit his home run in the first at-bat of the season. He also pitched in the game, allowing one earned run in 1.1 innings and helped the team get out of a bases-loaded jam.
Khloe Jones, softball
School: Stanhope Elmore
Last week: Jones, serving as Stanhope Elmore’s leadoff hitter, had a stellar opening weekend for the Lady Mustangs in the Prattville Lions Classic Tournament. She recorded a hit in all five games that Stanhope played in. Overall, she went 8-for-12 at the plate for a .667 batting average while hitting three triples and one home run with five RBIs.
Lily Davenport, softball
School: Wetumpka
Last week: Lily Davenport showed off her ability to both hit for power and hit for average this weekend in the Prattville Lions Classic Tournament. While Wetumpka went 7-0 on the weekend, Davenport went 10-for-17 at the plate for a .588 batting average. She also hit four home runs on the weekend with one double and drove in nine RBIs.