Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins early in the week and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the web sections of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Evan Duncan, baseball
School: Stanhope Elmore
Last week: The Stanhope Elmore slugger had a stellar week both at the plate and on the mound as the Mustangs went 4-0 across its games and clinched the area championship. At the plate, he went 7-for-11 with two doubles, two home runs, and nine RBIs. On the mound, he pitched 4 ⅔ innings and allowed only one earned run while striking out eight batters.
Payton Stephenson, baseball
School: Elmore County
Last week: Elmore County’s star shortstop did a little bit of everything for the Panthers last week. Elmore County, which went 6-1 across seven games, clinched the area championship for the first time since 2005. In the process, Stephenson went 6-for-18 with two home runs, one double, and five RBIs. He added eight stolen bases to his total, and he even pitched a game. In a four-inning no-hitter, he pitched three innings and struck out six batters.
Morgan Sims, soccer
School: Wetumpka
Last week: Sims only played one game last week, but the star soccer player lit up the pitch for the Lady Indians. In a 7-0 win over rival Stanhope that clinched back-to-back area championships for Wetumpka, Sims scored a hat trick and added an assist in the win. She assisted on the second goal of the game, then scored three of the final five goals to put the game away.