Every week of the high school sports season, The Wetumpka Herald there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Fan’s Choice Player of the Week.
Voting begins Tuesday and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Herald.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week, if stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s nominees are:
Kaleb Beasley, baseball
School: Elmore County
Last week: Beasley bats eighth in Elmore County’s order, but last week he was the only Mustang to pick up an RBI in each of the team’s three games. In total he went 4-for-9 with four RBIs and two runs scored, a double and a stolen base. He also walked off a win against Pike Road with a bases-loaded hit by pitch.
Dawson Fuller, baseball
School: Wetumpka
Last week: Fuller made plenty of plays in the batter’s box for Wetumpka last week, going 6-for-13 with three runs scored and three RBIs, including a triple. None of those hits were as big as his one-out single in the bottom of the eighth against Pike Road, however, which secured a walk-off victory for the Indians Saturday.
Mya Holt, softball
School: Wetumpka
Last week: Holt was a key cog in Wetumpka’s run to the semifinals of the Gulf Shores Classic last week, which could have gone further if the rest of the tournament weren’t canceled due to inclement weather. She picked up seven RBIs across six games with a 5-for-12 finish and three doubles at the plate. In the circle, she tossed 10.2 innings and surrendered only two earned runs, and was the winning pitcher in the Indians’ semifinal victory over Sumiton Christian.